As the popularity of organic food continues to grow, so too will the challenges associated with maintaining organic food supply chains. Organic food supply chains are too often faced with heavy pressure to increase their output to keep up with consumer demand for organic food products, and supply chain management is becoming increasingly complicated.

This is according to SpendEdge

A major hindrance to supply chains, says SpendEdge, is the complexity and risk that comes with organic farming. They say, "In addition to the real physical risks posted by the increased threats of pests and other crop-destroying influences, it's costly and time-consuming for farmers to convert to organic farming. In the US, land used for organic farming cannot have had prohibited substances, including many pesticides, used on it for a period of 36 months before produce grown on it can be sold as organic. There are less organic farmers than non-organic farmers, and that it is more of a challenge to find reliable and steady suppliers of truly organic produce that can meet industry demands."

SpendEdge continues, "The seasonality of certain organic crops and the inability to grow sufficient amounts to meet customer demands in specific regions is also a challenge for the supply chain Often, businesses will have to use multiple suppliers in order to procure all of the ingredients, crops, or products that they need."

Businesses must optimize their food supply chains and procurement strategies in order to remain successful and generate profits from organic food products.

