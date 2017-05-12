Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently carried out a campaign analytics project for a leading multinational home improvement supplies retailer to quantify the contributions from its various digital campaigns.

Marketing analytics are vital not only for determining what customers to target and how best to reach them, but also for evaluating the success of those campaigns. If marketing efforts are not examined during and after their execution, the company may waste time and money on a campaign that adds little or no value to the company.

The goal of Quantzig's latest marketing analytics project was to evaluate the effectiveness of multiple digital campaigns and analyze their impact on various stages of customer engagement with the client's organization. Quantzig's campaign analytics team analyzed campaign spend data, sales data, web traffic data, channel specific attributes, and digital advertising metrics to help the client quantify the marketing effectiveness of channels and campaigns in terms of ROI, revenue, contributions, and incremental sales. By implementing Quantzig's targeted marketing strategy, the company was able to double its marketing response.

Quantzig's marketing analytics portfolio

Quantzig employs experts with a clear understanding of multiple industries, offering customized market mix optimization solutions that help businesses gain insights into the ROI of their marketing efforts, understand the impact of changing their marketing strategies, and measure the effectiveness of various marketing channels. Quantzig's end-to-end campaign analytics services help businesses effectively allocate marketing budgets and reduce customer acquisition costs.

Solutions provided by Quantzig

Marketing ROI

Campaign analysis

KPIs and metrics

Media efficiency

Budget optimization

And many more

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

