Research and Markets - Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2017-2021 With Amazon Web Services IBM Siemens Omron Adept Technologies Dominating

The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 50.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of swarm AI technology. After analysis and introspection, engineers and scientists have tried to adapt automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are considered as efficient workers and efficient team members. They execute all tasks in a focused manner while maintaining constant communication.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of deep learning technology. The deep learning technology is one of the advanced versions of AI technologies, which is attempts to mimic the functioning and activity of the human brain. It is capable of learning to recognize patterns of sounds, images, and other data.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is challenges in developing AI technologies. AI-based technologies, such as deep learning, require large amounts of data as their knowledge base to interpret real-time data and make decisions. Acquisition of this data itself is a difficult process and may even be unethical sometimes.

Key vendors



Amazon Web Services

IBM

Siemens

Omron Adept Technologies

Other prominent vendors



AIBrain

Anki

Apple

Banjo

CloudMinds

Facebook

Google

iCarbonX

Intel

Jibo

Microsoft

Next IT

NVIDIA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix

