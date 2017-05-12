sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

879,37 Euro		+6,84
+0,78 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
877,90
881,42
22:00
879,03
880,82
22:02
12.05.2017 | 21:31
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2017-2021 With Amazon Web Services IBM Siemens Omron Adept Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 50.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of swarm AI technology. After analysis and introspection, engineers and scientists have tried to adapt automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are considered as efficient workers and efficient team members. They execute all tasks in a focused manner while maintaining constant communication.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of deep learning technology. The deep learning technology is one of the advanced versions of AI technologies, which is attempts to mimic the functioning and activity of the human brain. It is capable of learning to recognize patterns of sounds, images, and other data.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is challenges in developing AI technologies. AI-based technologies, such as deep learning, require large amounts of data as their knowledge base to interpret real-time data and make decisions. Acquisition of this data itself is a difficult process and may even be unethical sometimes.

Key vendors

  • Amazon Web Services
  • IBM
  • Siemens
  • Omron Adept Technologies

Other prominent vendors

  • AIBrain
  • Anki
  • Apple
  • Banjo
  • CloudMinds
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • iCarbonX
  • Intel
  • Jibo
  • Microsoft
  • Next IT
  • NVIDIA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n84jnp/global_artificial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire