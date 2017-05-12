Leafly.de is a medical cannabis information resource and knowledge portal

Leafly, the world's cannabis information resource, has arrived in Germany with the launch of www.Leafly.de, a German-language medical cannabis information resource and knowledge portal. The new German-language version of Leafly capitalizes on the expertise Leafly has cultivated over the past seven years as the world's most visited cannabis website. As one of Leafly's most prominent international ventures to date, Leafly.de formalizes Leafly's commitment to providing reliable, accessible information about cannabis to people in Germany and around the world.

"Leafly.de is for everyone who wants to learn more about medical cannabis, including patients, their loved ones, physicians, other medical professionals, and the general public," said Linn Baumgaardt, editor-in-chief of Leafly.de. "Following Germany's medical cannabis reforms earlier this year, patients are looking for answers to pressing questions, from what types of cannabis are right for them to health insurance information. Leafly.de provides those answers."

Leafly's arrival in Germany was celebrated this week at a launch event in Berlin. Medical cannabis patients and representatives from the media joined Leafly's editorial team to participate in a lively exchange on the topic of medical cannabis. Leafly's inaugural German-language editorial team includes a range of healthcare experts, including science journalists, researchers, and a doctor. The launch of Leafly.de follows Leafly's appearance at Berlin's annual Hanfparade last year. Hanfparade is the largest pro-cannabis and hemp event in Germany that has taken place every year since 1997.

Leafly is the world's leading cannabis website and mobile application, generating more than 12 million unique visits per month and more than 60 million page views. Approximately 70 percent of Leafly's traffic comes from the United States and 30 percent originates from international destinations, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. With the launch of Leafly.de, Leafly is now available in English, Spanish, French, and German.

Leafly.de initially will focus on several subject areas of immediate concern to medical cannabis patients and their healthcare providers. Visitors to the site can learn more about Germany's recent medical cannabis reforms, how those changes affect them, and how they can become medical cannabis patients. News and analysis regarding medical cannabis laws and the supply of licensed cannabis-derived medicines will also be covered. In addition, Leafly.de will serve as a guide for doctors, pharmacists, and other medical professionals to learn more about the medical use of cannabis for conditions such as chronic pain.

Leafly.de taps into Leafly's global coverage of cannabis science, medicine, and patient trends. Visitors will find the latest scientific research, patient surveys, and breaking news. The site also features a comprehensive cannabis dictionary featuring information from the anatomy of the cannabis plant to breaking policy news in Germany. The depth of Leafly's expertise is why millions of people around the world visit Leafly every month for cannabis news and information.

