TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG)(TSX: GCG.A) (the "Corporation") announced the results of the director elections at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Corporation to serve until the termination of the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR (%) Votes WITHHELD (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James S. Anas 96.23 3.77 A. Michael Christodoulou 99.92 0.08 Petros Christodoulou 99.99 0.01 Harold W. Hillier 99.99 0.01 George Mavroudis 96.23 3.77 Edward T. McDermott 99.99 0.01 Barry J. Myers 99.99 0.01 Hans-Georg Rudloff 96.23 3.77

In addition to the election of directors, Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be agreed upon between the auditors and the directors.

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified national financial services company headquartered in Toronto and founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; provides financial services to international investors; and provides services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Contacts:

Vern Christensen

Senior Vice-President and Secretary

(416) 364-8341



George Mavroudis

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 364-8341



