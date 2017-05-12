Technavio's latest report on the global recreational safety harness marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005575/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global recreational safety harness market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global recreational safety harness market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (commercial and individual) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Recreational safety harnesses are personal protective equipment (PPE) that are used by climbers, mountaineers, and hikers to protect themselves against falls from heights of 6 ft. and above, while engaged in recreational climbing activities. Technavio analysts forecast the global recreational safety harness market to grow to USD 230 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global recreational safety harness market according to Technavio energy research analysts are:

Evolving design trends

Ergonomically designed safety harnesses

Growing popularity of climbing sports

Evolving design trends

"Continuous innovations in the design of safety harnesses have led to the introduction of lightweight products which offer better shock absorption and stress management, and improved functionalitysays Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

The lightweight harnesses offer a greater range of mobility when connected to a lanyard or lifeline. Vendors are also focusing on launching recreational harnesses capable of enhancing the comfort aspect and proper fit.

Ergonomically designed safety harnesses

Ergonomically and anatomically designed harnesses which reduce stress and eliminate injuries and disorders associated with the overuse of muscles, bad posture, and repeated tasks are on the rise. For instance, NEILPRYDE offers safety harnesses under the market name Bomb, which are ergonomically designed products aimed at enhancing the comfort of the wearer for a longer time and also offer superior lumbar support. Other vendors who offer anatomically designed safety harnesses study the ergonomic aspects and incorporate them in the designing stage of the safety harness, thus enabling better functionality and comfort.

Growing popularity of climbing sports

"Climbing sports are among the most popular sports activities around the world. Seeking to capitalize on their growing popularity, vendors in the safety harness market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio for climbing activitiessays Neelesh.

The popular formats of climbing sports activities include speed climbing and bouldering. The growing popularity of activities such as mountaineering, sports climbing, and bouldering in sports clubs is a trend pushing the growth of the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021

Global Disposable Respirator Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like oil and gasenergy storage, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170512005575/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com