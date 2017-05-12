IEH Corporation to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / IEH Corporation, (OTCQB: IEHC) a manufacturer of high-performance connectors for military and aerospace applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7th at 1:30PM PST / 4:30PM EST. Dave Offerman, President and CEO, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About IEH Corporation

For over 75 years and through 4 generations of family management, IEH has been manufacturing high-performance electronic components for demanding environments. IEH produces Hyperboloid connectors and contacts, in use in mission-critical military and commercial aerospace applications.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Dave Offerman

Phone: 718-492-9698

Address: IEH Corporation, 140 58th Street, Suite 8E, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Email: dave@iehcorp.com

