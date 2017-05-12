Copenhagen, 2017-05-12 21:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 11/2017



ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act from BlackRock, Inc. that its aggregate indirect holding of shares and other financial instruments corresponds to 9,301,788 or 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.



For investor enquiries Nicholas Ward, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 62 51 Martin Kjær Hansen, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 64 31



For media enquiries Lena Stennicke, Global Media Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 03



