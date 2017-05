WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Friday after falling sharply early in the session. Nordstrom is currently down by 11 percent, on pace to end the session at a nine-month closing low.



The steep drop by Nordstrom comes after the retailer reported better than expected first quarter earnings but a bigger than expected drop in comparable store sales.



