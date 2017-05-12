BizVibe today announced that their B2B networking platform has expanded to the healthcare and fitness industry. Previously BizVibe had a primary focus of helping companies in the textiles and food and beverage industry connect with one another, but with the rapid rise of the fitness industry, BizVibe has committed to creating a continuously improving platform for healthcare and fitness industry professionals.

Health awareness worldwide is at an all-time high which is driving the market for fitness equipment and is expected to post a CAGR of 4% through 2020. Government and corporate initiatives to promote fitness continue to grow, in fact nearly 79% of large companies in North and South America offer wellness programs or gym services for their employees.

BizVibe is currently home to nearly 50,000 companies in the healthcare and fitness industry and is connecting like-minded buyers and suppliers with each other to help companies keep up with the market demand. In addition, BizVibe is now home to over 200,000 food and beverage companies, 150,000 textiles companies and over 7 million companies overall

BizVibe's platform has been specifically designed to help industry professionals find a seamless, efficient and easy-to-use platform for finding and connecting with other like-minded businesses. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the market, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them connect, engage and make business deals. The BizVibe network now features millions of business profiles across 700+ industries in addition to the healthcare and fitness industry.

Key Features of BizVibe

Search: Find businesses by name, categories, ranking and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities, pin your favourite businesses in one place.

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network.

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream.

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries.

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free.

Download: Company profiles, product catalogs, contact details and more.

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to millions of company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

