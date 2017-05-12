Research and Markets - Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2017-2021 With Anritsu, Fluke, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments & Rohde & Schwarz Dominating

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global general purpose test equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Global General Purpose Test Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for GPTE from various end-users.



One trend in market is emergence of 5G network. The increase in the number of mobile users, loads of mobile networks, and the emergence of IoT has triggered the development of 5G networks. These networks enable the use of unused frequency bands such as the V band to transport large amounts of data.

According to the report, one driver in market is growth in communication sector in APAC. The GPTE solutions are being adopted widely by end-users such as the telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers, which have led to growth in the market across the world. The telecommunication service providers are expected to dominate the GPTE market (highest market share during the forecast period). APAC offers growth opportunity for GPTE equipment. This is due to the end-users such as the mobile device manufacturers and enterprises that are turning toward GPTE and other testing equipment to offer their customers high quality and performance services.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is price-sensitive end-users. Advances in technology have encouraged companies to invest in innovative products, thus increasing market competitiveness. Evolving consumer preferences have increased the need for investments in product development. The majority of GPTE vendors are dependent on raw materials from China for the manufacturing processes. The increase in raw material costs and import duty imposed by governments worldwide have increased the production cost of T&M equipment, and thereby also increased the production cost for GPTE.

Key vendors



Anritsu

Fluke

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Other prominent vendors



Thermo Fisher Scientific

APLAB

EXFO

Ixia

Scientech Technologies

Sumitomo Corporation

SPX

Tektronix

Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix

