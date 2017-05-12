AB Value Management LLP: AB Value Partners, LP and AB Opportunity Fund, LLC Announce Further Extension of Tender Offer

WESTFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / AB Value Partners, LP ("ABVP") and AB Opportunity Fund, LLC (together with ABVP, "Purchasers") announced today that they have further extended their tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Security Land & Development Corporation ("SLDC") until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 19, 2017. Purchasers' offer, as previously extended, was scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2017. All other terms and conditions of Purchasers' offer remain unchanged. The offer price is $1.75 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

SLDC shareholders who desire to tender shares for purchase in accordance with the terms of Purchasers' offer should complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal included with Purchasers' tender offer materials previously delivered to SLDC shareholders. SLDC shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the further extension of Purchasers' offer.

The depositary for Purchasers' offer has advised that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 11, 2017, approximately 25,000 shares of common stock of SLDC had been tendered and not withdrawn.

Additional Information

Complete terms and conditions of Purchasers' offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials that were filed as exhibits to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed by Purchasers with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 7, 2017, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on May 3, 2017, and Amendment No. 2 thereto filed on May 12, 2017. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials are available free of charge upon request from InvestorCom, Inc., by email at info@investor-com.com or telephone at (203) 972-9300.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL, ANY SECURITIES. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. PURCHASERS' OFFER IS MADE ONLY PURSUANT TO PURCHASERS' OFFER TO PURCHASE, LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED MATERIALS THAT PURCHASERS HAVE CAUSED TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SLDC SHAREHOLDERS. PURCHASERS ALSO FILED A TENDER OFFER STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE TO WITH THE SEC. SLDC SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD READ THESE MATERIALS AND THE DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED THEREIN BY REFERENCE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO PURCHASERS' OFFER.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the tender offer for the SLDC common stock and the details and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue," and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Purchasers and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, except as required by law.

Contact:

InvestorCom

65 Locust Avenue, Third Floor

New Canaan, CT 06840

Phone (203) 972-9300

Toll Free (877) 972-0090

Email: info@investor-com.com

SOURCE: AB Value Management LLP