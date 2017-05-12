SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- EnerJex Resources, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ENRJ) (OTC PINK: ENRJP) (the "Company") announced today that it has completed its transactions with the Company's secured lender. In those transactions, the Company has conveyed to its secured lender all of its oil and gas properties located in Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska in exchange for the extinguishment of $13.425 million of the Company's secured indebtedness. The Company is retaining its Kansas-based assets, which generated the majority of EnerJex's revenue and cash flow from operations during 2016. Following the closing of those transactions, the Company will continue to have secured indebtedness in the principal amount of $4,500,000, bearing interest at a rate of 16% per annum, and maturing on November 1, 2017 (subject to two 90-day extensions upon payment of a $100,000 extension fee for each extension). That secured debt is prepayable in full prior to maturity with a discounted payment of $3,300,000 and is nonrecourse beyond the Kansas assets.

