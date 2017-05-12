Vascular Stent Market to Reach $17.68 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Number of Angioplasty Procedures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vascular Stent Market by Type, Product, Material, End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The vascular stent market is projected to reach USD 17.68 billion by 2021 from USD 12.21 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as technological advancements in vascular stents, increasing number of angioplasty procedures, rising burden of vascular diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising geriatric population.

On the basis of product, the vascular stent market is segmented into coronary stents, peripheral stents, and EVAR stent grafts. Peripheral stents are further segmented into carotid stents, renal artery stents, femoral stents, iliac stents, and other peripheral stents. EVAR stent grafts are further segmented into abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm. The coronary stents segment accounted for the largest share of the vascular stent market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of coronary artery disease and technological advancements in coronary stents.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 primarily due to the advantages these stents offer over bare-metal stents, including lower risk of restenosis and other related complications.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the vascular stent market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. The balloon-expandable stents segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing regulatory approvals for balloon-expandable stents and the increasing number of research activities focusing on improving the balloon-expandable stent technology.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

Jotec Gmbh

Lombard Medical

Medtronic Plc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Translumina Gmbh

Vascular Concepts Limited

W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Vascular Stent Market, By Type



7 Vascular Stent Market, By Product



8 Vascular Stent Market, By Mode of Delivery



9 Vascular Stent Market, By Material



10 Vascular Stent Market, By End User



11 Vascular Stent Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7l24ks/vascular_stent

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716