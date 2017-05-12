MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look Vision") announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2017 were elected as directors of New Look Vision. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of New Look Vision earlier today in Montreal are set out below.

Each of the following seven (7) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of New Look Vision:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Antoine Amiel 11,216,533 98.44 177,529 1.56 W. John Bennett 11,216,933 98.97 117,129 1.03 Richard Cherney 10,976,299 96.33 417,763 3.67 M. William Cleman 11,279,312 98.99 114,750 1.01 Paul S. Echenberg 11,279,312 98.99 114,750 1.01 Martial Gagne 10,470,010 91.89 924,052 8.11 C. Emmett Pearson 11,048,328 96.97 345,734 3.03

As of April 30th, 2017, New Look had 13,579,077 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Eastern Canada having a network of 227 corporate stores mainly under the New Look, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

