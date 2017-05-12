IMPORTANT WEST CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Investigates the Acquisition of West Corporation by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / The law firm of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of West Corporation ("West" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC ("Apollo") Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each WSTC share they own.

The firm is investigating whether West Corporation's Board of Directors acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the per-share consideration is a discount from WSTC's May 9, 2017 closing price of $24.11, well below the Company's recent trading high of $26.91 and 52 week high of $28.57.

The Company is a leader in global conferencing and collaboration services, and in Apollo's own words, WSTC "is well-positioned to capitalize on customer migration to cloud-based solutions and continue to grow its Safety Services, Interactive Services and Health Advocate Solutions businesses." Additionally, as a condition to the transaction, West agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share.

