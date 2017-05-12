Investor Network Invites You to the Gulf Resources First Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Monday, May 15, 2017

SHOUGUANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Monday, May 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

Date, Time: May 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175964 or www.gulfresourcesinc.com/events.html

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.gulfresourcesinc.com/events.html.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical Co, Limited (" SCRC") and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("DCHC"). The company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents. SCRC is a leading manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics in China and other parts of Asia. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

