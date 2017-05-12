U.S. Medical Wires & Cables Market (2016-2021) - By Application (Medical Tubing, Lead wire, Cables and others) & Equipment (Diagnostics, Therapy, Patient Monitoring) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. medical silicone wires and cables market is segmented by application, equipment and country analysis. The equipment segment includes diagnostics which comprises of X-ray, CT, ultrasound, molecular imaging/nuclear medicine, endoscopy, ECG. The silicone wires and cables are also used in various therapies of medical including; radiotherapy, laser medicine, laparoscopy and catheter technology among others. These silicone wires and cables in U.S. medical industry also used for various patient monitoring cases like oxygen measurement, temperature measurement, blood pressure measurement and so on.

The application segment comprises of medical tubing, lead wire and some other application areas. Among which medical tubing includes the MRI, ultrasound, cardiovascular and surgical imaging and patient monitoring applications. Silicon wire and cable are used in wide array of precision medical products and cabling applications where high reliability, high sensitive, capacitance and impedance characteristics are highly important especially in U.S.

Medical tubing is a major application of silicone and is used in respirators and intravenous drug. Apart from these, silicone are also used in ventilation masks, transfusion delivery systems, handles for surgical instruments, breading tubes, microphone holders for hearing aids, tube connector and many other. Rising health concerns coupled with the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the field of medicine for various applications have been stimulating the market revenue in the recent years. Rising infrastructure development in healthcare will allow the silicon wire and cable manufacturers to expand their penetration in the country with huge application of these wires from medical equipment to patient care.



Companies Mentioned



Hitachi Cable Ltd.

Raumedic AG

Molex Incorporated

LEONI Special Cables GmbH

Calmont Wire & Cable Inc.

Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Sumitomo Electric U.S.A

Axon Cable S.A.S

Carlisle Medical Technologies



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Forces



5. Strategic Analysis



6. U.S Medical Silicone Wires & Cables Market - By Application



7. U.S Medical Silicone Wires & Cables Market - By Equipment



8. U.S Medical Silicone Wires & Cables Market - Geographic Analysis



9. Market Entropy



10. Company Profiles



11. Appendix

