Data Center Construction Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 6.34% by 2021 - Tax Incentives for Data Centers and a Reduction in Electricity Costs to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Construction Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The data center construction market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Data Center Construction Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources. The increasing consumption of electricity by data centers across the globe is creating awareness among enterprises to operate green data centers that are powered by renewable energy sources. Advanced designs and strategies are implemented in data centers to enhance their operational performance. The use of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient infrastructure, and waste recycling are some of the methods implemented in green data centers.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing adoption of cloud-based services. There is an increased traction among enterprises to adopt cloud-based services for at least one of the operational needs of their business. In terms of cloud infrastructure, the CSPs are rapidly increasing their availability zones close to the customer to reduce network latency and facilitate high-availability services. The major CSPs involved in the introduction of new availability zones includes data centers by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Alibaba. These CSPs are involved in the construction of mega data center facilities that will operate thousands of IT infrastructures. In 2016, Amazon Web Services added 11 availability zones, out of which five were in the Americas. Google opened two data centers in 2016 that are in Oregon, US, and Japan.
Key vendors
- Corgan Associates
- DPR Construction
- Fluor
- Gensler
- HDR
- Holder Construction Group
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
- Page Southerland Page
- Vanderweil Engineers
Other Prominent Vendors
- AECOM
- AKF Group
- Balfour Beatty
- Carlson Design Construct
- Clune Construction Company
- Fortis Construction
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by construction
PART 07: Market segmentation by electrical construction
PART 08: Market segmentation by mechanical segmentation
PART 09: Market segmentation by tier standards
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63t27g/data_center
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716