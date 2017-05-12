VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) (NYSE: PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") is pleased to report highlights from the first quarter of 2017 and that initial ore has been introduced to the mill at the high-grade gold Brucejack mine in northern British Columbia.

Highlights

-- On February 3, 2017, we announced the acceleration of mine commissioning with dry commissioning scheduled to commence in March 2017 and wet commissioning scheduled to commence in early April 2017. We also announced an updated forecast of the capital cost to complete construction of the Brucejack Mine, with capital cost including working capital estimated to be US$811.1 million. -- On February 7, 2017, we announced the offering of US$90 million of unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes, with an over-allotment option of US$10 million. On February 14, 2017, we announced that the offering was completed for total gross proceeds of US$100 million which included the exercise of the full amount of the over-allotment option of US$10 million. -- On March 31, 2017, we announced the Brucejack Mine transmission line was energized and dry commissioning was underway. Additionally, we announced that wet commissioning remained on schedule to begin in early April with the first ore expected to be introduced to the mill in mid-April. -- Working capital at March 31, 2017 was US$88.1 million. -- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on May 1, 2017, we announced that wet commissioning was nearing completion at the Brucejack Mine, the commissioning process was initiated in April and the first ore had been introduced to the surge bin in the mill building.

Advancing the Brucejack Mine - Commissioning Progress

Initial ore has been introduced to the mill and concentrate to the thickener. Concentrate production is expected to start shortly. The gold room is planned to be commissioned in the coming days and dore production will follow.

Underground development continues to advance. Over 198,000 tonnes of ore have been stockpiled on surface and underground. Two long-hole drills are currently drilling off stopes. The slot raise and slot have been blasted in the test stope. There are two stopes ready for production blasting and three other stopes are being drilled.

Construction Financing

On February 14, 2017, we completed an offering of US$100 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022. The use of proceeds for the offering is working capital during start-up of the Brucejack Mine and general corporate purposes.

With the available cash on hand and the proceeds from the convertible senior subordinated notes, the project capital costs and initial working capital for the Brucejack Mine are expected to be fully funded.

Brucejack Mine Capital Cost Forecast

On February 3, 2017, we announced that the total project capital cost forecast to complete construction of the Brucejack Mine, including contingencies, was US$811.1 million, an increase of 16% from the February 2016 capital cost estimate of US$696.8 million. The February 2017 forecast includes US$68.8 million of working capital for the first three months of production, but does not take into account any revenue generated during this period (see news release dated February 3, 2017).

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mine Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for Brucejack Mine development.

On January 1, 2017, the presentation currency was changed to the United States dollar.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 are filed on SEDAR and available on our website at www.pretivm.com.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is commissioning the high-grade underground Brucejack gold mine in northern British Columbia with commercial production targeted for 2017.

