CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce the director election results from its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2017 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the information circular of Birchcliff dated March 24, 2017. Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff. The results of the ballot conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------- -------------------- -------------------- Dennis A. Dawson 183,363,779 5,349,540 (97.17%) (2.83%) Rebecca J. Morley 187,108,826 1,604,493 (99.15%) (0.85%) Larry A. Shaw 183,285,241 5,428,078 (97.12%) (2.88%) James W. Surbey 148,751,407 39,961,912 (78.82%) (21.18%) A. Jeffery Tonken 153,608,088 35,105,231 (81.40%) (18.60%)

Birchcliff welcomes Mr. James W. Surbey as a new member of the board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Surbey is currently the Vice President, Corporate Development of Birchcliff and will be resigning as an officer effective June 30, 2017. Birchcliff also wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Ken Cullen who did not stand for re-election at the Meeting and ceased to be a director at the close of the Meeting. Mr. Cullen served as a director of Birchcliff since February 2011.

Birchcliff also announces that following the Meeting, Mr. Larry A. Shaw stepped down as Chairman of the Board and Mr. A. Jeffery Tonken, the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Birchcliff, was appointed as Chairman. In connection therewith, Mr. Dennis A. Dawson was appointed as independent lead director.

Jeff Tonken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff, stated: "It is with regret that the Board of Directors of Birchcliff has accepted Mr. Larry Shaw's resignation as Chairman. Mr. Shaw has advised the Board that he will continue to serve as a director of Birchcliff until the next Annual General Meeting. Larry Shaw has been a significant shareholder of Birchcliff since its inception. As Chairman of our Board, he has been a patient mentor and a strong leader. Over the course of more than 30 years, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Stampeder Exploration, Big Bear, Case Resources and Birchcliff. His business acumen, leadership, diligence, patience and vision have provided the directors and management of all of these businesses with the confidence and support needed to execute their business plans. I look forward to Mr. Shaw's continued support to myself, the Board of Directors of Birchcliff and our Management Team in the future."

For complete voting results of all matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting, please see Birchcliff's Report of Voting Results which will be available on SEDAR under Birchcliff's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.

