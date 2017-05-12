WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is offering student and teacher grants once again, for the 2017-2018 school year. The Mountain America Credit Union PTA Grants are given to teachers and students in K-12 classrooms. Up to $1,500 will be awarded to each grant winner. Eligible teachers and students must be members of both Mountain America and their local PTA.

"Mountain America makes a significant commitment to supporting education. Our PTA partnership is an investment in our communities and all our children's futures," says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president SEG development. "These grants are a great way to support PTA members while helping create an exceptional learning experience in the classroom."

Mountain America is accepting applications through July 14, 2017. Further details and applications can be found at https://www.macu.com/scholarships.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 87 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

