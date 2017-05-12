According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global disposable respirator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global disposable respirator market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented by product type (N-series, P-series, and R-series), by end-user (healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and chemicals), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Increasing demand from key end-users such as manufacturing and healthcare have driven the growth of the global disposable respirator market. Manufacturing plants such as paper mills and textile mills involve the use and circulation of hazardous gases, fumes, and vapors as bi-product and waste. If inhaled, this toxic concoction can have adverse health effects on workers, leading to respiratory problems. To address this issue, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have worked relentlessly to ensure the mandatory use of RPE within industrial facilities. Stringent regulations in North America and Western Europe have contributed to the extensive use of respirators in various industries in 2016.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global disposable respirator market into three major segments by product. They are:

N-series

P-series

R-series

N-series

N-series is mainly used for filtering non-oil based particulates and is the most commonly used disposable respirator. The main users of n-series filters include healthcare, manufacturers, law enforcement bodies, and individuals. Among the three efficiency levels, the N95 type of disposable respirators is the most widely used. Increasing urbanization in developing countries has resulted in growing air pollution. The growing awareness of the health hazards caused by pollution has given rise to the sale of N95 respirators.

According to Sayani Roy, a lead power research analyst from Technavio, "Vendors in the market also offer a wide range of N95 respirators, for both public and occupational use, which can filter PM2.5. The N99 and N100 types of disposable respirators are used during welding applications and can filter fumes generated during the process in an efficient manner."

P-series

P-series respirators have got the capability of filtering both oil-based and non-oil based particulates, including those with irritant levels of organic vapors such as solvents, degreasers, and resins. P95 disposable respirators are commonly used in end-user industries such as petrochemical, manufacturing, agriculture, and foundry operations.

"With the increasing application of advanced filtration offered by other respiratory equipment such as powered air-purifying respirators, and airline respirators, the growth of P-series is likely to be moderate with a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period," adds Sayani.

R-series

The R-series of disposable respirators comprise specialized solutions for use in harsh environments. R-series disposable respirators filter both oil-based and non-oil based particulates efficiently. However, their use has a time limit of around eight hours. This factor has led to a small market share for the R-series in the global disposable respirators market.

Top vendors:

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

Moldex

