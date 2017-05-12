sprite-preloader
12.05.2017 | 23:31
Global Pharmacy Management System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2021 - Driven by a Rising Need to Automate Process - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pharmacy Management System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmacy management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Pharmacy Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is introduction of new features in the pharmacy management system. Vendors in the market are competing very intensely by introducing new features to the pharmacy management system. The first touch-screen pharmacy management system was announced in 2015 by SharpRx. It provides an efficient way to fill prescriptions and bill third-party payers more easily. SharpRx features a touch-screen for easy navigation and is user-friendly.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising need to automate process. The pharmacy management system providers also provide pharmacies with an online e-commerce platform, pharma cycle, connecting them to the main drug suppliers in the region or area they operate. The pharmacy management systems have become a vital component of any pharmacy that wants to be competitive in the market, and deliver better care to their customers through an efficient and automated process. The pharmacy management systems aid pharmacies to customize and streamline their workflow with a range of functions and features that improve efficiency, safety, and profitability.

Some of the features that automate the work process of hospitals and individual physicians are barcode verification, inventory management, electronic prescriptions, and electronic signature capture. Hence, to stay competitive in the healthcare services industry and provide enhanced patient experience, physicians and retail pharmacies are likely to adopt the pharmacy management systems during the forecast period.

Key vendors

  • Allscripts
  • Epicor Software
  • Cerner Corporation
  • McKesson Corporation

Other prominent vendors

  • ACG Infotech
  • Clanwilliam Health
  • Datascan
  • Foundation Systems
  • GlobeMed
  • Health Business Systems
  • Others

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jlzp2/global_pharmacy

