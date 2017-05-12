VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Galileo Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GXL) (the "Company") announces that Mr. David N. Hottman has resigned as Chairman and Director of the Company as of May 11, 2017.

Ronald A. Rieder, President & CEO commented that "David was one of the original founders of the Company and has been guiding the company for many years and the Board would like to thank him for his years of service to Galileo and its predecessor companies. His support, guidance and leadership have been an asset to Galileo and we wish him the best of luck in his new ventures."

Galileo Exploration Ltd. is working to add shareholder value by acquiring and advancing resource projects of merit in North America.

ON BEHALF OF GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD.

Mark T. Brown, CFO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

Ronald Rieder

President and CEO

604-727-4653

E-mail: rrieder@galileoexplorationltd.com



