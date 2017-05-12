Global Disposable Respirator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021 - Analysis by Product and End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Disposable Respirator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global disposable respirator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Disposable Respirator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is provision of ergonomically designed disposable respirators. Various kinds of work hazards include burns, dusts inhalation, inhalation of harmful fumes and smoke. These hazards can be prevented by using various PPE such as eye protection, helmets, and gloves. Along with these hazards, there are various comfort issues such as heat producing working environment, pinching nose piece, static posture, and working in confined spaces.



According to the report, one driver in market is frequent outbreaks of epidemics. Epidemic refers to a widespread outbreak of a contagious or infectious disease within a short time in a particular geographical region. A flu or any other disease can turn into an epidemic due to delay in implementing control measures or the absence of control measures, poor sanitation, and poor immunity among the indigenous population against the disease. Disposable respirators play an important role in containing and preventing such outbreaks of airborne diseases. For instance, the influenza virus is generally spread through air. During instances of widespread infection, government bodies recommend the use of respirators that filter out harmful viruses, bacteria, and mold. Airborne diseases such as influenza, meningitis, and measles are spread through the liquid droplets suspended in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is increasing adoption of advanced respiratory equipment. Advanced respiratory equipment is slowly replacing disposable respirators in various industries. Various types of respirators perform two major functions: supply clean air through the tank or airline, and to remove contaminants by filtering. These functions are carried out using disposable respirators, air-purifying respirators, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and PAPR. Disposable respirators have their limitations when compared with advanced respiratory equipment. Disposable respirators can filter out most of the air contaminants but in places with unusual high levels of air pollution, the resultant filtered air might still not be fit for breathing.

Key vendors



3M

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Moldex



Other prominent vendors



Alpha ProTech

Alpha Solway

Ansell

Drägerwerk

Gateway Safety

The Gerson Company

VWR



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24bfj9/global_disposable

