Global Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021: By Product Application, End User & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

The global probiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2017-2021.

According to the report, one driver in market is health benefits of probiotics. Probiotics prevent the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, leading to an improvement in nutrition absorption and bowel movements. Probiotic supplements increase the Lactobacilli count in women and prevent diseases like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, and urinary tract infection. These products are also beneficial for animal health. The consumption of probiotic products improves the interstitial microbial balance by lowering the pH levels.



Clinical studies have also shown that the intake of probiotics prevents the growth of harmful microbes such as Candida, Escherichia coli, Helicobacter pylori, and Salmonella. The consumption of probiotic yogurt is also associated with the reduction of the risk of cancer in the colon, bladder, and breast approximately up to 35%. They also help to reduce dental caries, prevents oral candida infections, and manages periodontitis.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is high price in developing countries. Although probiotics have multiple health benefits, the premium pricing of these products often poses a major challenge to the market. For instance, the average price of probiotic yogurt is $2.4 per ounce as opposed to $1 per ounce for regular yogurt. These products are priced at a premium due to various reasons such as patents, the inclusion of natural probiotic ingredients, or a combination of many strains. In countries, such as India, where yogurt is often made at home, increasing the probiotic yogurt prices would be a grave challenge for the market growth. In South Africa, the market is still underdeveloped and underpenetrated; most consumers there will not be interested in a new product that is highly priced.

Key vendors



Chr.Hansen

Danone

Nestlé

PROBI

Yakult



Other prominent vendors



Attune Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

Daflorn

Deerland Enzymes

Lallemand

Winclove Probiotics



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product application



PART 07: Market segmentation by end user



PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Appendix

