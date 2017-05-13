TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- BE Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BER) ("BE Resources" or the "Company") announces that Li Hua has been appointed as a director of the Company. Li Hua, CPA, CA is a Senior Financial Analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("MSSI"). She has over 7 years of experience in both financial accounting and tax in a variety of industries including mining and manufacturing. Prior to joining MSSI, Li worked as a Senior Accountant in Deloitte. Li graduated in 2010 from Rotman Commerce - University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

BE Resources also announces that options to acquire a total of 100,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to directors at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

The Company also announces that Shaun Drake has resigned as a director.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

