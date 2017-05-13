VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) announces the voting results from its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 129,877,257 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 77.27% of the Company's outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, approval of the amendment and extension of Finning's Amended and Restated Rights Plan, approval of Finning's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1, acceptance of Finning's approach to executive compensation, and the election of directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominee Votes for Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vicki Avril 128,599,824 99.44 717,817 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marcelo Awad 128,926,744 99.70 390,897 0.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James E.C. Carter 128,552,381 99.41 765,260 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jacynthe Cote 128,510,324 99.38 807,317 0.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nicholas Hartery 128,137,113 99.09 1,180,528 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stuart L. Levenick 128,987,825 99.74 329,816 0.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin A. Neveu 116,650,684 90.20 12,666,957 9.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kathleen M. O'Neill 127,515,730 98.61 1,801,911 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christopher W. Patterson 128,988,395 99.75 329,246 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John M. Reid 128,554,047 99.41 763,594 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- L. Scott Thomson 128,640,179 99.48 677,462 0.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Douglas W.G. Whitehead 127,037,389 98.24 2,280,252 1.76 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Finning:

Finning International Inc. is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

