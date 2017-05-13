Global Protective Workwear Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global protective workwear market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective workwear market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report includes the demand for protective workwear from various end-user industries. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of wearable technology. There has been an increase in the adoption rate of the wearable technology in the consumer segment. This technology is gaining momentum in the industrial segment as well. Implementing wearable technology in the industrial environment is a new trend that will ensure and enhance employee safety. The wearable technology is a subset of IoT, which is used to collect data and provide information. A wearable user interface provides vital information through electronics that are designed to be worn on the human body.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is robust growth in construction industry. Construction workers use flame-retardant apparel to protect themselves against hazards such as fires, arc flashes, and electrical flashes. The flame-retardant apparel is designed for designated areas where workers a highly exposed to heat and flame. In the construction industry, workers engage in activities that require setting up of electrical circuits and welding of materials. These activities pose work hazards to workers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is cost and functionality trade off. Many workplaces require the simultaneous use of various types of protective workwear due to the presence of multiple hazards. However, using protective workwear in combination is a concern to employers as the use of one workwear may render another ineffective. This is very common in the aerospace industry and this often poses a greater threat of injury to the wearer. Safety goggles cannot be used with a respiratory mask or ear muffs, as it often reduces the protection of the wearer. The challenge is to make different protective workwear compatible for combination use, based on the work environment.

Key vendors



3M

DuPont

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Other prominent vendors



Alpha Pro Tech

Drägerwerk

Honeywell

Lakeland Industries

Sioen Apparel

W.L Gore & Associates

