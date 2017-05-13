Global Lighting Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lighting Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lighting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue from the sale of new products units only. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is LED continues to be the future of lighting. LED is the most sought after technology in lighting currently. It offers the benefits of energy savings, cost-efficiency, and low maintenance. Governments around the world are encouraging the use of LEDs in public and private spaces. The continued price erosion of LEDs is a bonus. In India, under the Domestic Efficient Lighting Programmed (DELP), the cost of procurement of LED bulbs has come down drastically over the past two years.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is connected lighting for homes and offices, giving way to new opportunities. Connected lighting or smart lighting can be described as any lighting equipment that has an element of intelligence or connectivity in it. In other words, the ability to control lights using devices such as computers or smartphones is called connected lighting. In a connected lighting system, a lighting fixture or bulb has its own unique hardware address, having a separate bridge that connects the bulb to the Internet. The Internet of Things is going to be a major moderator for connected technology to become mainstream in the future.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is dynamic reshuffling of business activities to achieve operational efficiency. New LED technologies require higher product development costs that cannot be easily passed on to the customers. New technologies force fixture manufacturers to adopt the latest production processes, which costs them heavily. Also, firms prefer giving priority to the business units that are showing faster growth than lighting



Market Dynamics

Market drivers



LED continues to be the future of lighting

Increase in sales of vehicles driving the demand for automotive lights

LED lighting in various unique and specialty applications

Market challenges



Replacement market affected by LED

Dynamic reshuffling of business activities to achieve operational efficiency

Rapid changes and extensive requirements in LED lighting technology

Market trends



Connected lighting for homes and offices, giving way to new opportunities

Increase in the demand for energy-efficient lighting options like solar lighting

Laser lights - a developing headlight technology

Ensuring safety options is an added requirement in automotive lights today

Key vendors



Acuity Brands

Cree

General Electric (GE)

HELLA

KOITO

Magneti Marelli

Nichia

OSRAM

Philips

Stanley Electric

Other prominent vendors



Bridgelux

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS

Dialight

Eaton

EVERLIGHT

Hubbell

Intematix Corporation

LG Innotek

KYOCERA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Seoul Semiconductor

Sharp

TOSHIBA

TOYODA GOSEI

Zumtobel Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

- Market overview

- Market size and forecast

- Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

- Global lighting market by application

- Global general lighting market

- Global automotive lighting market

- Global backlighting market

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

- Market overview

- Market size and forecast for traditional lighting

- Market size and forecast for LED lighting

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

- Global lighting market by geography

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

- Competitive scenario

- Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

- Acuity Brands

- Cree

- General Electric (GE)

- HELLA

- KOITO

- Magneti Marelli

- Nichia

- OSRAM

- Philips

- Stanley Electric

PART 16: Appendix

