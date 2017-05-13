Global Food Robotics (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing) Market Research Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Robotics Market by Type, Application (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick & Place, Processing), Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy) & Region - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global food robotics market is estimated at USD 1.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2022 during the forecast period.

The primary factors that drive the food robotics market are the higher demand for packaged foods, increase food safety regulations, and increased need to improve productivity. The increase in the number of food safety regulations across the globe has led to an increased interest in the usage of robots in the manufacturing process. The use of robots in the food and & beverage industry has led to cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The major restraining factor for the market has been the lack of skilled workforce required to operate the robots in manufacturing facilities.



The food robotics market is segmented by type, payload, application, and region. On the basis of type, articulated robot dominated the global food robotics market followed by a cylindrical robot in 2016. The articulated robots are robots with rotary joints for mobility, and the robots have a wide variety of payload capacities. Some of the major suppliers of articulated robots include ABB Group (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), and FANUC Corp. (Japan).



The food robotics market by payload is segmented as low, medium, and heavy. The medium payload had the largest market share in 2016. The medium segment of the food robotics market has the capacity of between 10 kg to 100 kg. The robots in this segment are often multi-purpose, which can be used for applications such as processing and palletizing.



The food processing market by application is segmented as palletizing, pick & place, packaging, re-packaging, and processing. The palletizing segment by application had the largest market share in 2016. Palletizing refers to the process of loading and unloading heavy boxes. Industrial robot palletizers perform this function automatically by carrying a large range of payloads and with extended reach, thereby bringing efficiency and consistency in the entire process.



Asia-Pacific is projected to have the largest market share followed by the European region in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing food robotics market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid demand for ready to cook/eat products and increase in disposable income among the consumers.



