NEW ORLEANS, LA --(Marketwired - May 12, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Barrick Gold and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 10, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Barrick Gold and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the internal safety framework at the Veladero mine was not adequate for preventing gold-bearing chemical spills; (ii) as a result, local authorities would restrict the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's facility and require corrective work; (iii) these complications would have a detrimental effect on the production capacity of the Veladero mine; (iv) as such, the Company's Veladero mine production guidance and total gold production guidance were overstated; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Barrick Gold's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn

Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447