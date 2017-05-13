INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, PCM violated federal securities laws. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed En Pointe's supposed financial statements. On May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha disclosed that PCM alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting shenanigans and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, PCM's stock priced dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC