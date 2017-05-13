

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR), a provider of vehicle rental services, announced Friday the resignation of David Wyshner, its President and Chief Financial Officer.



Wyshner, who has served as the Company's chief financial officer since 2006 and its president since January 2016, will leave the Company in June to pursue other opportunities.



Avis Budget intends to appoint Martyn Smith to serve as interim chief financial officer. The company is conducting a search to fill the CFO position on a permanent basis.



Smith previously served as finance director of the company's Avis Budget EMEA subsidiary and of Avis Europe plc.



Larry De Shon, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer, 'During his tenure at the Company, David consistently delivered results, and was instrumental in growing our global footprint and deploying our cash flow to enhance shareholder value.'



