IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCN). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between May 11, 2015 and April 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the June 20, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.



If you purchased Ocwen shares during the Class Period



There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may take no action and remain a passive class member as well.



According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Ocwen made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in significant and systemic misconduct at nearly every stage of the mortgage servicing process; that this conduct would subject Ocwen to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 20, 2017, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it was suing Ocwen, and several states issued cease-and-desist orders against the Company. Following this news, Ocwen's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.



If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit



