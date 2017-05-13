SolarWorld Americas Inc., based in Hillsboro, Ore., is operating as usual and maintaining full operations as it produces and sells its market-leading solar technology.

Parent company SolarWorld AG and its German subsidiaries are undertaking insolvency proceedings in Germany. However, SolarWorld Americas, the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, is continuing to implement efficiencies and working with external partners to position the company for stabilization and a continued competitive position in the marketplace.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of our loyal customers in the Americas at this tumultuous time for the solar industry," said Juergen Stein, U.S. president of SolarWorld. "Together, we are striving to maintain our leadership role in the U.S. solar manufacturing industry for years to come."

About SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solar power solutions and, in doing so, contributes to a cleaner energy supply worldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs 3,292 people and operates facilities in Freiberg and Arnstadt, Germany and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA, as well as in a joint venture with Qatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cells and modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production including research and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations. Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld supplies customers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. With its program Solar2World, the company supports the expansion of solar power in developing countries. SolarWorld was founded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since 1999. Connect with SolarWorld on Facebook, Twitter and www.solarworld.com.

