HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/14/17 -- The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited ("TUL", the "Company" or the "Group") (HKSE: 3933), participated the "Basal Insulin Clinical Application Summit" in Zhuhai, the PRC, hosted by Chinese Journal of Diabetes Mellitus, together with a launching ceremony for the nationwide roll out of "United Laboratories USLEN". Hundreds of well-known experts and clinical doctors in the field of diabetes attended the summit while guest speakers are invited for themed presentation and academic exchange regarding the usage of basal insulin in China. This summit marked the official roll out of "United Laboratories USLEN" insulin glargin and a new era of TUL's development, endeavouring to improve the treatment of diabetes in China.

TUL has been committed to research and development of medication for diabetes treatment. In early 2017, the Group gained the production approval for "United Laboratories USLEN" insulin glargin injection for the specification of refilled pen-type as well as the specification of disposable pen-type from China State Food and Drug Administration ("SFDA"). "United Laboratories USLEN" injection is developed and produced with international advanced purification technology and production facilities. The quality of product is in full compliance with the US Pharmacopoeia standards, while its efficacy and safety are comparable with the original research product. Regarding the usage, the fillings and injection pen are connected in the same injection device for the disposable pen-type, which is convenient to carry and use; while the refilled pen-type should be combined with the "United Lab Pen" (insulin injection pen) which can be reused. Patients can choose from insulin products with different specifications depends on their circumstances.

Currently, "United Laboratories USLEN" has won the tender through bidding in Fujian, Chongqing, Heilongjiang and Henan provinces and the Group will actively continue to participate in the bidding in other provinces. The product will start to be manufactured and be rolled out this month. It is expected insulin glargin will be the lead of insulin analogues product series and accelerate the Group's development, boosting its sales and profitability.

Mr. Tsoi Hoi Shan, Chairman of TUL, said, "Insulin product series will continue to be the Group's key strategic specification. We are delighted that the launch of insulin glargine gained extensive recognition in the market. In the future, the Group will keep on investing in research and development capability enhancement and develop more new products, aiming to provide the best medical treatment to patients, hence bringing better returns to the Group and its shareholders."

Company Information

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in June 2007, TUL is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, principally engaged in the manufacturing and selling of medicines, and the bulk and intermediate products used to produce finished goods. Up to now, the Group has a total of 188 products qualified to produce in the PRC and/or Hong Kong based on the Drug Registration Approvals in the PRC and Certificates of Drug or Product Registration in Hong Kong, 84 were in production. The Group has 49 finished products listed in National Insurance Catalogue and 26 are in the list of the National Essential Drug List. The Group is currently a component of the Hang Seng Composite Index Series.

