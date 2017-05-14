Seclore Announces the Industry's First Agent-less Data-Centric Security Solution

SUNNYVALE, California, May 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New innovations make rights management seamless by eliminating the barriers preventing widescale adoption

Seclore, the most widely adopted solution for securing and auditing enterprise data, has established the new standard in ease-of-use with the launch of a complete agent-less Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) solution. This new release gives enterprises the ability to leverage the full power of data-centric security without requiring downloads or agent installs.

"The promise of data-centric security has always been to provide absolute protection for your most valuable digital assets, without hindering users. With agent-less rights management, we've finally delivered on this promise," stated Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore. "Our latest release is the first to offer full cycle rights management, via a browser, providing a completely frictionless experience. Our new approach ensures that everyone can now effortlessly engage in secure collaboration including protectors, recipients and IT."

The need to share information across and outside of the organization is fundamental to doing business. Current collaboration tools such as email and file sharing services typically focus on securing the tool, rather than attaching security policies to the data itself. Seclore's enterprise-grade data-centric security solution enables organizations to seamlessly secure and audit the usage of any type of information wherever and however it travels. The ability to control who can access a file, what they can do with that file (view, edit, screen share, cut/paste), from which device/location, and for how long, goes well beyond traditional encryption to ensure files remain secure and monitored throughout the collaboration process.

In fact, the new release from Seclore takes data-centric even one step further. Organizations are now able to protect, utilize, audit and manage rights from a browser, eliminating the need for the recipient to jump through hoops in order to utilize rights management. This eliminates the biggest hindrance to the widespread adoption of data-centric security. Some additional key innovations include:

Recipients can work on information in the browser including view, edit, copy/paste and print without losing any security

High-fidelity rendering of documents

Full audit capabilities of user actions on protected information access via browser

Dynamic access request capability via the browser for uninterrupted work flow

With this release, Seclore is also adding a host of powerful new features and integrations, including:

Automated permission requests - Permission requests are automatically created when an email is forwarded

Enhanced file dashboard and activity search - Single unified dashboard with robust search capabilities for viewing and managing data

Integration with Microsoft SharePoint 2016 - Users can seamlessly create, transfer and protect documents across the entire Office 365 environment

New support for Outlook Web Access - Enterprises using the Office 365 cloud can protect their email attachments on any device using their Office 365 account through their web browser, allowing users to define granular permissions on the protected attachments and new users get on-boarded automatically

Users can define granular permissions on protected attachments and new users get on-boarded automatically.

One time authentication - Both internal and external users authenticate only once after installation

To learn more about Seclore's Enterprise Digital Rights Management technology, visit: http://www.seclore.com

About Seclore

Seclore's browser-based data-centric security solution enables organizations to control usage of information wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to remotely enforce and audit who can view, edit, copy, screen share and forward information empowers organizations to embrace mobility, file-sharing, and external collaboration with confidence.

Easy to deploy and use, Seclore extends the security of many DLP, ECM, DMS, ERP, EFSS, VDR, CASB, and Mail/Messaging solutions to information that moves beyond the perimeter. Seclore was recently recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor" and by Deloitte as one of the "50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies" due to innovations in agentless receipt of protected documents. With more than 6,000 companies across 29 countries, Seclore is helping organizations rapidly achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.