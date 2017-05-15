

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release April figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 10.8 percent on year, down from 10.9 percent in March. Output is called higher by 7.0 percent on year, slowing from 7.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 9.1 percent on year, slowing from 9.2 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide March figures for home loans - which are expected to be flat on month after slipping 0.5 percent in February. Investment lending dropped 5.9 percent in the previous month, while the value of loans fell 0.5 percent.



Japan will see April data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on month and a gain of 1.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 1.4 percent yearly gain in the previous month.



New Zealand will release Q1 numbers for retail sales, and also see April numbers for its Performance of Services Index. Sales are expected to add 0.9 percent on quarter after rising 0.6 percent in the previous three months. The services index had a score of 59.0 in March.



Thailand will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent quarterly increase and the 3.0 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



Indonesia will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth $13.36 billion and exports were at $14.59 billion for a trade surplus of $1.23 billion.



Malaysia will release unemployment data for March; in February, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the participation rate was 67.8 percent.



