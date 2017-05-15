UNIWHEELS Holdings (Malta) Ltd. has tendered its shares, representing 61% of shares outstanding

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), the largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels for light vehicles in North America, today reiterated that the closing of the subscription period for public shareholders of UNIWHEELS AG ("UNIWHEELS") to tender their shares is Monday, May 22, 2017.

On May 11, 2017, UNIWHEELS Holdings (Malta) Ltd. ("UHM") announced that it had tendered its shares for a cash consideration of 226.5zl, a 4% discount to the 236.07zl public tender offer price, into the takeover offer announced by Superior Industries International. Furthermore, the Executive Board of UNIWHEELS disclosed its support for the Superior takeover offer in its Reasoned Statement, which also included a fairness opinion provided by Ludwig Co that concluded that the public tender offer price was reflective of the fair market value of UNIWHEELS.

Don Stebbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Industries, commented, "I am pleased to confirm that UHM has tendered its controlling interest in UNIWHEELS. We believe the price received by UHM underscores that the announced tender offer to the public shareholders of UNIWHEELS reflects full and fair value, and encourage all UNIWHEELS public shareholders to tender their shares prior to the close of the subscription period."

As previously announced, in October 2016, UHM disclosed plans to pursue strategic alternatives for the sale of UNIWHEELS. After a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives for UHM's ownership of UNIWHEELS, UHM accepted the offer by Superior Industries to acquire its shares for 226.50 zloty per share as the offer was believed to provide the greatest value to UHM as shareholders. This value was assessed by expert advisors to UHM, UNIWHEELS and Superior, and was further substantiated through a competitive sale process conducted by Lazard, a leading investment banker that advised UHM. UHM's tendering of its 61.3% ownership on May 11, 2017 underscores its belief in the value of Superior's offer.

