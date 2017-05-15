

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was unchanged from the March reading, and it surpassed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, prices spiked 2.1 percent - also exceeding forecasts for 1.8 percent and up from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were down 0.3 percent on month and up 3.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices also fell 0.3 percent on month but surged 11.5 percent on year.



