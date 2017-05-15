Protective Workwear Market to Grow at 4.98% CAGR During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the major drivers for protective workwear market is robust growth in construction industry. Construction workers use flame-retardant apparel to protect themselves against hazards such as fires, arc flashes, and electrical flashes. The flame-retardant apparel is designed for designated areas where workers a highly exposed to heat and flame. In the construction industry, workers engage in activities that require setting up of electrical circuits and welding of materials. These activities pose work hazards to workers.

The global protective workwear market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of wearable technology. There has been an increase in the adoption rate of the wearable technology in the consumer segment. This technology is gaining momentum in the industrial segment as well. Implementing wearable technology in the industrial environment is a new trend that will ensure and enhance employee safety. The wearable technology is a subset of IoT, which is used to collect data and provide information. A wearable user interface provides vital information through electronics that are designed to be worn on the human body."

The following companies as the key players in the global protective workwear market: 3M, DuPont, Ansell, and Kimberly-Clark. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Alpha Pro Tech, Drägerwerk, Honeywell, Lakeland Industries, Sioen Apparel, and W.L Gore & Associates.

Global Protective Workwear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective workwear market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report includes the demand for protective workwear from various end-user industries.

