

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that it will use a new logo starting Monday, saying simply 'BHP' in block letters, dropping Billiton from its name. Its branding will also remove the three stylized blobs that have featured for years and replace the motto 'Resourcing the Future' with 'Think Big.'



BHP launched the Think Big brand campaign in Australia.



BHP Chief External Affairs Officer, Geoff Healy said 'In launching Think Big, we will take the opportunity to change our logo and move to a brand that Australians have known us by for generations - BHP. This abbreviated simple expression of our organisation is used colloquially around the world.'



Geoff Healy noted that the initial campaign includes two 30 second TV commercials, which will be accompanied by print and online advertisements and leveraged through social media. As the campaign progresses, the materials will grow and evolve.



The company was for decades known simply by its acronym, although only changed its name formally to BHP Ltd. a year before the 2001 merger with Billiton PLC when it combined names and adopted a dual London- and Sydney-listed structure.



In recent years, the company has consolidated its portfolio of assets and sought to simplify its structure around iron ore, oil and gas, copper, and coal. In 2015, it spun off nickel, aluminum and other assets--much of which came from the Billiton side of the company--into South32 Ltd.



