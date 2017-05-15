

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Waymo, the self-driving car unit that operates under Google's parent company, has signed a deal with the ride-hailing start-up Lyft, the New York Times reported citing two people familiar with the agreement. The deal calls for the companies to work together to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream through pilot projects and product development efforts.



The deal between Waymo and Lyft has competitive implications for Uber, which has recently had to confront a spate of workplace and legal problems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX