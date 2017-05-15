

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC) said that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed a Request for Arbitration with the ICC International Court of Arbitration related to three NAND flash-memory joint ventures operated with Toshiba Corp.



The arbitration demand seeks an order requiring Toshiba to unwind the transfer to Toshiba Memory, and injunctive relief preventing Toshiba from further breaching the Flash JV agreements by transferring its Flash JV interests, or any interest in an affiliate that holds its Flash JV interests, without SanDisk's consent. Per the provisions of the joint venture agreements, the arbitration will take place in San Francisco, California.



On or around April 1, 2017, Toshiba purportedly transferred its joint venture interests to a subsidiary, Toshiba Memory, as part of an open auction to sell its joint venture interests to a third party, Western Digital said today.



Western Digital believes that these actions clearly violate the anti-transfer provisions of the joint venture agreements. Under the joint venture agreements, these transfers require SanDisk's consent. SanDisk did not consent to the transfer to Toshiba Memory, and Toshiba has now repudiated any intention to obtain SanDisk's consent before selling Toshiba Memory to the winning bidder of the auction.



