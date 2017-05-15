HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/14/17 -- The Q1 2017 RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Hong Kong Commercial Property Monitor revealed that the Occupier Sentiment Index (OSI) rose to minus one in Q1 from minus 11 in the previous quarter, and the Investor Sentiment Index (ISI) rose to nine in Q1 from zero in Q4 2016.

In the occupier market, the results show that demand for office space remains robust, but industrial and retail property demand remains flat. The Q1 2017 data shows headline demand in the investment market continued to increase at a modest pace, largely driven by the office segment. Demand for industrial and retail properties was flat.

"Rentals and sales in the office market remain buoyant and high demand for prime office space has led to record-high prices," said Mr Frank Wong MRICS, RICS Hong Kong External Affairs and Public Concerns Committee Member. "As for retail, primary markets will suffer a downward adjustment as businesses, such as luxury jewellery and watch retailers, continue to experience a consolidation stage."

Capital value forecasts for the next year remained extremely nuanced, with office space expected to outperform other segments in the prime and secondary markets. Office rents are expected to continue to outperform over the next twelve months, with prime space expected to see rents increase 5.6 per cent. Respondents are anticipating a 3.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent pullback in prime and secondary retail rents, respectively.

The RICS Hong Kong Commercial Property Monitor is a quarterly sentiment index tracking trends in the commercial property market. It is a leading indicator for global investment and occupier markets. The full report is available at www.rics.org/economics.

About RICS

Confidence through professional standards

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards - bringing confidence to the markets we serve.

We accredit 125,000 professionals and any individual or firm registered with RICS is subject to our quality assurance. Their expertise covers property, asset valuation, real estate management; the development of infrastructure; and the management of natural resources, such as mining, farms and woodland. From environmental assessments and building controls to negotiating land rights in an emerging economy; if our members are involved the same professional standards and ethics apply.

We believe that standards underpin effective markets. With up to seventy per cent of the world's wealth bound up in land and real estate, our sector is vital to economic development, helping to support stable, sustainable investment and growth around the globe.

With offices covering the major political and financial centres of the world, our market presence means we are ideally placed to influence policy and embed professional standards. We work at a cross-governmental level, delivering international standards that will support a safe and vibrant marketplace in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, for the benefit of all.

We are proud of our reputation and work hard to protect it, so clients who work with an RICS professional can have confidence in the quality and ethics of the services they receive.

For media enquiries, please contact:

RICS East Asia Public Relations Representatives

Ms Penn Leung / Ms Peggy Mak

T: +852 3159 2986 / +852 3159 2982

E: Email Contact / Email Contact



