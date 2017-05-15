

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first quarter of 2017 increased by 8.8% to 167.6 million euros from 154.0 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA improved by 6.1% to 215.0 million euros from 202.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share from operating activities or operating EPS improved by 10.0% to 0.55 euros. Before amortization of purchase price allocations , EPS rose by 9.3% to 0.59 euros.



As in the first quarter of 2016, United Internet wrote down the value of shares held in Rocket Internet SE in its non-operating business in the first quarter of 2017. The impairment charges amounted to EUR 19.8 million. As a result, EPS for the first quarter of 2017 fell in total to 0.46 euros and EPS before PPA to 0.50 euros.



Consolidated sales rose by 2.1% to 989.2 million euros from the prior year's 968.6 million euros. Sales growth was also slowed by expected phasing effects in the project business of 1&1 Versatel. Moreover, advertising revenues in the portal business fell short of the budgeted figure and could not be compensated by the positive development of the company's other business fields in line with expectations.



In the first quarter of 2017, growth was driven by the company's subscription business. The number of fee-based customer contracts was increased organically by 190,000 to 17.16 million contracts - mainly in the Access segment, in which United Internet generated 140,000 new Mobile Internet contracts and 10,000 DSL contracts. In the Applications segment, a further 40,000 pay contracts and 270,000 ad-financed free accounts were added during the reporting period.



The company confirmed its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2017 and continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales of approx. 7%. EBITDA is still expected to rise by about 12%. At the same time, the number of fee-based customer contracts is likely to grow organically by about 800,000 contracts. The consolidation of Strato as of April 1, 2017 will add about 1.87 million fee-based contracts in the second quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX