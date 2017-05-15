Netcracker Demonstrates Comprehensive Next-Gen BSS, OSS and IoT Monetization Strategies for Commercializing New Services

Netcracker Technology announced today the introduction of its Netcracker 12 suite of products, the result of significant R&D investment and proven deployments with early adopter customers. Netcracker 12 introduces a range of new capabilities, many for the first time for applications in the telecom industry. It offers a cloud-native platform and a multispeed architecture to enable the rapid deployment of BSS and OSS applications in hybrid, public or private cloud environments. It incorporates machine learning, advanced analytics and biometrics to enable monetization of IoT and M2M opportunities.

Netcracker 12 will be showcased at TM Forum Live! 2017. Netcracker will be located at booth #316 throughout the event, which will take place from May 15-18, 2017, at the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice, France.

Netcracker's President and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will deliver a keynote address alongside speakers from Goldman Sachs and McKinsey Company at TM Forum Live!. The keynote is titled "Investing in Telecom: Valuing Businesses in Today's Digital Economy."

NEC/Netcracker Lead Catalyst to Enhance Service Orchestration for New 5G IoT Services

NEC/Netcracker are a key participant in the "5G Service Operations: Closed Loop Assurance of 5G Network Slices" Catalyst displayed throughout TM Forum Live! 2017. At the forefront of enabling new 5G-based IoT services, NEC/Netcracker will demonstrate how Service Orchestration is the critical enabler for creating, managing and automating end-to-end network slicing.

Speaking Sessions and Panel Presentations

At TM Forum Live! 2017, Netcracker executives and subject matter experts will lead and participate in a keynote and multiple panels and presentations. These include:

Monday, May 15, 2017

Presentation: "Serving the B2B Market Better with Virtualization and a New Service Model" Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker 9:45 a.m. in the Hermes Auditorium



Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Keynote: "Investing in Telecom: Valuing Businesses in Today's Digital Economy" Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, Netcracker 9:15 a.m. in the Apollon Auditorium



Panel: "T-Mobile's Un-carrier Approach to the IoT-Driven Digital World" Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy, Netcracker 3:10 p.m. in the Athena Auditorium

Case Study: "Taking a Design-Centric Approach to Enable a New Agile Delivery Model" Bob Titus, Vice President Digital Solutions, Netcracker 4:00 p.m. in Rhodes #1



