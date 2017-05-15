

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 7.6 percent rise in March. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 7.0 percent.



Retail sales surged 10.7 percent annually in April, just below the 10.9 percent spike in the prior month. The expected rate of growth for the month was 10.8 percent.



The statistical office also revealed that country's fixed asset investment grew at a slightly slower pace of 8.9 percent in April from a year ago, following a 9.2 percent hike in March. It was forecast to increase by 9.1 percent.



